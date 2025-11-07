

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Omron Corp. (OMRNY.PK), a manufacturer of electronic components and automation equipment, on Friday reported stronger results for the first half of fiscal 2025, supported by higher sales and improved profitability compared with the same period last year.



The company posted income before income taxes of 17.035 billion yen, compared with a loss of 336 million yen a year earlier.



Operating profit, however, decreased 7.8% to 17.719 billion yen, from 19.226 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Net income attributable to shareholders was to 9.047 billion yen or 45.96 yen per share compared with a loss of 3.318 billion yen or 16.86 yen per share a year earlier.



Net sales increased 5% to 393.448 billion yen, from 374.638 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, net sales are projected to rise 5.4% to 845 billion yen. Net income attributable to shareholders is expected to grow 78.2% to 29 billion yen, translating to basic earnings per share of 147.40 yen.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 52 yen per share for the fiscal year.



