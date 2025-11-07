

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $80 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $4.399 million from $4.654 million last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $80 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $4.399 Mln vs. $4.654 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $0.44 - $0.50



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News