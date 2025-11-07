Anzeige
Freitag, 07.11.2025
WKN: 662211 | ISIN: ES0130960018 | Ticker-Symbol: EG4
Tradegate
07.11.25 | 13:34
14,265 Euro
+0,04 % +0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENAGAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENAGAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,27014,27514:00
14,26514,27514:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENAGAS
ENAGAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENAGAS SA14,265+0,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.