Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Oyj has sold the shares it owned in E-Heat Oy.

Stock exchange release, insider information, 7th November 2025 at 5:35 p.m.

Toivo Group Oyj ("Toivo" or "the Company") has today completed the sale of its subsidiary E-Heat Oy's shares ("the Transaction"). In the transaction, all shares owned by Toivo were sold to a current owner of E-Heat for a purchase price of EUR 1,971,280.00. The sale price of the shares slightly exceeded their acquisition cost, and Toivo recorded a positive sales profit from the transaction. At the same time, Toivo's convertible loan receivable of EUR 412,696.20 from E-Heat Oy was sold. After the transaction, Toivo remains liable for a guarantee to E-Heat Oy bank loan of approximately EUR 670,000, for which the purchaser of the shares has provided counter-security protecting Toivo.



Toivo decided to sell the shares for two reasons: due to the uncertain future related to the increase in electricity tax category that significantly affects E-Heat's industry, and because Toivo wants to focus purely on its core business, which is the development, construction, sale, and management of residential and community properties

"We thank the management of E-Heat for the excellent cooperation and development work carried out over the past year. Going forward, we will focus on residential and community properties. We wish the company all the best for the future," says Toivo's CEO Markus Myllymäki.

The transaction is not expected to impact the financial guidance for 2025.

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million