20.11.2025 13:00 Uhr
Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has started construction of EUR 3,8 million regional construction project in Kilo, Espoo

Press release, 20 November 2025 at 2:00pm

Ulkokuva_Kilon_Greta.jpg

Toivo Group Plc has started construction of a 3,8 M € regional construction project in Kilo, Espoo. The project comprises nine family homes, which are estimated to be completed and handed over to residents in November 2026.

"We announced this nine-apartment development project in May 2025 and began pre-marketing in September 2025. Demand has been even stronger than we anticipated, and almost all apartments were reserved quickly. On a broader scale, we have seen positive development in sales volumes across our projects. In the current market situation, the importance of carefully selected homes designed for the right target demographic, combined with a desirable location, is emphasized. We aim to continue offering excellent properties in excellent locations in the future," says Jukka Lampela, Director of Regional Development.

Toivo Group Plc

Additional information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

