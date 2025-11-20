Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has started construction of EUR 3,8 million regional construction project in Kilo, Espoo

Press release, 20 November 2025 at 2:00pm

Toivo Group Plc has started construction of a 3,8 M € regional construction project in Kilo, Espoo. The project comprises nine family homes, which are estimated to be completed and handed over to residents in November 2026.

"We announced this nine-apartment development project in May 2025 and began pre-marketing in September 2025. Demand has been even stronger than we anticipated, and almost all apartments were reserved quickly. On a broader scale, we have seen positive development in sales volumes across our projects. In the current market situation, the importance of carefully selected homes designed for the right target demographic, combined with a desirable location, is emphasized. We aim to continue offering excellent properties in excellent locations in the future," says Jukka Lampela, Director of Regional Development.

