WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LF
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 09:59
0,868 Euro
-0,46 % -0,004
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8921,01015:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 11:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has signed sale contract with Kinland SA for a daycare property under construction in Espoo

Press release, 23 Deccember 2025 at 12:00pm

Toivo Group Plc ("Company" or "Toivo") has signed a sale agreement with Kinland SA ("Kinland") for a daycare property under construction in Puustellinmäki area, Espoo. The value of the transaction is approximately EUR 4,5 million. The property will be leased to Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy with a long-term capital lease agreement, as announced previously.

Toivo previously announced the commencement of construction for the property. Construction has proceeded on schedule, and the daycare center will be completed and ready for use in early August 2026. The closing of the transaction will take place after the completion of the property and is subject to uncertainties typical of real estate transactions.

"With this great transaction, we get to begin collaboration with Kinland. Construction has proceeded smoothly, and both the children and early childhood education professionals will get to enjoy a wonderful daycare center", says Perttu Aikkila, Business Director of Toivo's Social Infrastructure Properties division.

"This transaction with Toivo Group represents another step in Kinland's commitment to essential social infrastructure. We appreciate the smooth process and look forward to the property being completed and ready for use. With Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy as the tenant-already a valued partner in our portfolio-we are excited to support high-quality early childhood education for years to come, says Andreas Wassdal, COO at Kinland AS

Additional information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo


Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

