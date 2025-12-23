Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has signed sale contract with Kinland SA for a daycare property under construction in Espoo

Press release, 23 Deccember 2025 at 12:00pm

Toivo Group Plc ("Company" or "Toivo") has signed a sale agreement with Kinland SA ("Kinland") for a daycare property under construction in Puustellinmäki area, Espoo. The value of the transaction is approximately EUR 4,5 million. The property will be leased to Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy with a long-term capital lease agreement, as announced previously.

Toivo previously announced the commencement of construction for the property. Construction has proceeded on schedule, and the daycare center will be completed and ready for use in early August 2026. The closing of the transaction will take place after the completion of the property and is subject to uncertainties typical of real estate transactions.

"With this great transaction, we get to begin collaboration with Kinland. Construction has proceeded smoothly, and both the children and early childhood education professionals will get to enjoy a wonderful daycare center", says Perttu Aikkila, Business Director of Toivo's Social Infrastructure Properties division.

"This transaction with Toivo Group represents another step in Kinland's commitment to essential social infrastructure. We appreciate the smooth process and look forward to the property being completed and ready for use. With Norlandia Päiväkodit Oy as the tenant-already a valued partner in our portfolio-we are excited to support high-quality early childhood education for years to come, says Andreas Wassdal, COO at Kinland AS

