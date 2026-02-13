Anzeige
WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LF
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 09:55
0,896 Euro
-0,44 % -0,004
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc recruits several new talents driven by business growth

Press release, 13 February 2026 at 2:00pm

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo") has announced several new project agreements, initiations and sales over the past year. Driven by this business growth, Toivo has made several new appointments during early 2026. Recruitment is currently underway for positions in financial management and real estate development, with further positions expected to open during the spring.

"At Toivo we see positive opportunities in the business environment in the near future. Last year we released our updated guidance, which targets an annual business will growth of 20%.

In line with our growth strategy, we have announced several new projects in recent months. New project and an expanding business also require new talent, and we have had the opportunity to hire new people to Toivo. It feels particularly meaningful to be able to offer new career opportunities given the challenging employment situation in the construction industry and the wider economy ", tells Markus Myllymäki, CEO at Toivo.

Toivo Group Plc

Additional information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
