Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 09:55
0,892 Euro
-1,11 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
30.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has started an approx. EUR 5,2 million regional construction project in Oulunkylä, Helsinki

Press release, 30 January 2026 at 2:00pm

Oulunkyla havainnekuva.jpg

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo") has started an approximately 5,2 M € regional construction project in Oulunkylä, Helsinki. The project consists of 15 high-quality terraced houses in a central location in Oulunkylä, Helsinki. Construction will begin immediately, with the homes scheduled for completion in early 2027.

"The project has drawn a lot of interest during pre-marketing and demand has been strong. We are very happy to offer our customers high-quality, affordably priced family homes in a prime location. We believe that the great location in Oulunkylä, Helsinki, combined with the high demand for terraced housing and competitive pricing, makes this a highly sought-after development in the current housing market. Our focus has been on delivering a high-quality living experience where every detail has been carefully considered. These homes are perfectly suited for both families and couples alike. It is great to be able to bring this beautiful project to life. Construction will begin immediately, with completion estimated for early 2027." tells Maria Lampela, Sales Manager at Toivo.

Toivo Group Plc

Additional information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

