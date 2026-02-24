Toivo Group Oyj: Insider Information: Toivo Group Plc refines partly its medium-term financial targets

Stock exchange release, 24th February 2026 19:45

Toivo Group Plc ("the Company") refines part of its medium-term targets.

The updated targets are:

• Revenue to grow on average by 20% per year

• Operating profit to grow on average by 20% per year

The previous targets were:

• Annual volume (revenue and investments) to grow on average by 20%

• Annual operating profit to grow on average by 20%

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million