Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LF
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 09:55
0,940 Euro
-1,05 % -0,010
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 18:50 Uhr
Toivo Group Oyj: Insider Information: Toivo Group Plc refines partly its medium-term financial targets

Stock exchange release, 24th February 2026 19:45

Toivo Group Plc ("the Company") refines part of its medium-term targets.

The updated targets are:

• Revenue to grow on average by 20% per year
• Operating profit to grow on average by 20% per year

The previous targets were:

• Annual volume (revenue and investments) to grow on average by 20%
• Annual operating profit to grow on average by 20%

Further information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
