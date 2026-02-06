Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LF
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 09:55
0,892 Euro
+0,22 % +0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9061,02015:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has signed an agreement for a EUR 4.2 million regional construction project in Mankkaa, Espoo

Press release, 6 February 2026 at 2:00pm

Mankkaa havainnekuva.png

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo") has signed an agreement for a residential area development project valued at EUR 4.2 million in Mankkaa, Espoo. Planning for the project is currently underway, with pre-marketing for the homes scheduled to begin in early summer 2026. The project will consist of eight high-quality terraced houses situated in a prime location in immediate proximity to the local services and schools of Mankkaa.

"Toivo has executed several regional construction projects in prime locations across Espoo in recent years. The demand for these homes has been extremely encouraging. Our latest project in Mankkaa serves as a natural continuation of our development work in Espoo, and we look forward to launching its pre-marketing phase," says Vili Valajärvi, Real Estate Development Manager responsible for land acquisition and development.

Toivo Group Plc

Additional information
Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.