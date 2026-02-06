Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has signed an agreement for a EUR 4.2 million regional construction project in Mankkaa, Espoo

Press release, 6 February 2026 at 2:00pm

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo") has signed an agreement for a residential area development project valued at EUR 4.2 million in Mankkaa, Espoo. Planning for the project is currently underway, with pre-marketing for the homes scheduled to begin in early summer 2026. The project will consist of eight high-quality terraced houses situated in a prime location in immediate proximity to the local services and schools of Mankkaa.

"Toivo has executed several regional construction projects in prime locations across Espoo in recent years. The demand for these homes has been extremely encouraging. Our latest project in Mankkaa serves as a natural continuation of our development work in Espoo, and we look forward to launching its pre-marketing phase," says Vili Valajärvi, Real Estate Development Manager responsible for land acquisition and development.

Toivo Group Plc

Additional information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million.