Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has finalized sale of approx. EUR 8 million social infrastructure property in Helsinki with Urban Partners fund

Press release, 4 December 2025 at 9:00am

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo") has completed a sale agreement with a fund managed by Urban Partners (prev. Nrep) for a social infrastructure property to be built in Helsinki. The value of the transation is nearly EUR 8 million.

Toivo announced the signing of this property's sale agreement previously in December 2024. The announcement mentioned that the commencement of construction requires the completion of the transaction, and that the execution of the transaction involves uncertainties typical of real estate deals. These uncertainties have now cleared and completion of the transaction is finished.

The property will be built in the Vartiokylä area, and the user group will be seniors. The property has been leased to Attendo Oy with a long-term lease. Construction will begin immediately and residents are expected to move in early 2027. Both assets will be built with geothermal heating and be classified as A-energy class. The projects will also be BREEAM certified.

"It is great to be able to continue collaboration with Urban Partners. This energy-efficient and high-quality property is our first joint development with Attendo, and our goal is naturally to find new opportunities to work together with them in the future", states Perttu Aikkila, Business Director of Toivo's Community Properties division.

"We are excited about the new home for seniors being built in the inviting and accessible Vartiokylä area. We are creating a high-quality environment for the region's elderly residents, tailored to their individual needs and preferences. This modern home will excellently complement Attendo's existing care network." tells Maria Borg, Regional Director at Attendo.

"This project in Helsinki represents exactly what Urban Partners seeks to invest in: high-quality care properties in areas of growing need. There is clear demand for senior services in the capital region, and this modern, energy-efficient facility responds to that demand perfectly. We thank Toivo for their excellent cooperation - their customer-oriented and professional approach has made moving this project forward easy", comments Thomas Buddén, Director of Social Infrastructure Investments at Urban Partners.

Additional information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 8476206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

Urban Partners

Thomas Buddén

Director, social infrastructure properties

Tel. +358 (0)44 0505889

thomas.budden@nrep.com

Attendo

Maria Borg

Regional Director

Tel. +358 (0)45 1665174

maria.borg@attendo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, Toivo's revenue was EUR 39.8 million and operating profit EUR 4.5 million

About Attendo

Attendo - Leading the way in future care

Attendo is the leading provider of care services in the Nordics. Our mission is to empower individuals so that everyone who lives with us can lead a full life on their own terms. We offer care and housing services for the elderly, people with developmental or physical disabilities, mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation clients, and those in need of therapy. To our residents, we are above all a home; to our stakeholders, a partner; and in society, a strong force for change. Our more than 18,000 employees serve in over 400 locations across Finland. Read more: www.attendo.fi

Empowering people. Looking ahead. Solving together. We are Attendo.

About Urban Partners

Urban Partners is a leading European real estate developer and investor. The company manages assets worth over EUR 23 billion in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, and Poland, and employs over 600 experts, of whom more than 100 are based in Finland. Urban Partners is known for its customer-centric approach and sustainability solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and was previously known as Nrep.