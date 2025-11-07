SSAB AB: SSAB issues first green bonds amounting to SEK 2,800 million

SSAB AB has successfully issued its inaugural green bonds under its EUR 2 billion EMTN programme, dated June 25, 2025. Two five-year senior unsecured green bonds, with a combined total of SEK 2,800 million, have been issued and mature in November 2030. The floating rate notes carry a coupon of 3m Stibor + 1,12% (SEK 2,250 million) and the fixed rate notes (SEK 550 million) a coupon of 3,565%. The transaction generated strong interest from investors and the issue was well oversubscribed, reflecting solid market confidence in SSAB's sustainability strategy and credit profile.

The net proceeds from the bonds could be allocated to green eligible projects within one or more of the categories, as defined in SSAB's Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework:

Eco-efficient products, production technologies and process, and; Renewable energy.

SSAB is driving the steel industry's transition toward a sustainable, low-carbon future, with the long-term goal of virtually eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its operations. This inaugural green bond reinforces that commitment and represents a significant step toward realizing SSAB's long-term strategy.

"This green bond is an important milestone in aligning our financing with our sustainability ambitions. It highlights the strong connection between SSAB's financial strategy and our goal to lead the green transformation of the steel industry. The strong investor interest confirms confidence in our long-term vision", says Leena Craelius, CFO at SSAB.

Danske Bank, SEB and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers and financial advisors for the bond issue and SEB has acted as structuring advisor on the establishment of the Green and Sustainability-linked Finance Framework.

For further information, please contact:

Kati Vellinki, Head of Treasury, kati.vellinki@ssab.com , phone: +358 50 415 4016

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, per.hillstrom@ssab.com , phone: +46 702 95 29 12

