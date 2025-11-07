



VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES A TRANSITION

IN ITS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

Meudon (France), November, 7th 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Sascha Bibert, has decided to leave the Group to pursue an opportunity in Germany. Sascha Bibert will leave the Group in December after a transition period with his successor. Mr. Bibert's replacement, has already been identified and will join Vallourec's Executive Committee upon taking up his position in early December.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, stated: "Together with the entire Executive Committee, I would like to warmly thank Sascha for his dedication and professionalism over the past four years. Sascha has contributed to implementing the New Vallourec plan, which has enabled the Group to regain its position as leader in our industry. I wish him every success in his future endeavors."

