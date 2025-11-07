SMX Public Limited: SMX: The $1 Trillion Opportunity Hidden in Every Material

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) isn't in the sustainability business. It's in the truth business.

While the world chased carbon credits and certification stamps, SMX was hard-coding honesty into the materials themselves. Its molecular marking technology lets metal, plastic, rubber, and textiles carry their own embedded proof, a permanent molecular ID that stays with them through every melt, mold, and recycle.

The next time someone talks about supply-chain transparency, they're talking about SMX without realizing it. The company didn't just build a product. It built a memory system for the physical world.

From Obscurity to Operating System

For years, SMX looked like a curiosity, a small-cap science project chasing an impossible idea. Then the world caught up. Regulators started demanding traceability. Global brands began facing lawsuits over recycled-content claims. Investors wanted receipts, not promises.

SMX was already there. Its molecular platform connects to blockchain registries, converting every marked material into a self-verifying record. A tire can confirm its natural rubber origin. A plastic bottle can prove it's recycled, not just recyclable. A bar of gold can attest to its ethical origin.

This isn't traceability as paperwork. It's traceability as architecture, proof built into the product itself.

Proof in Motion

Once the technology hit the radar, momentum took off. In Singapore, SMX partnered with A*STAR to create a national circularity platform that tracks plastics, packaging, and rubber through digital passports linked to molecular data. The system connects recyclers, manufacturers, and regulators into one verifiable network. What began as a pilot is now being studied across ASEAN as a model for regional circular economies.

Europe followed quickly. SMX's alliance with Austria's REDWAVE links molecular data to automated sorting systems. In France, the company is working with CETI to embed verified sustainability into textiles. In partnership with BASF, chemical traceability is moving from the lab to large-scale production. And with Continental AG, SMX proved something once thought impossible: full traceability of natural rubber from plantation to product.

Then came Spain. In Valladolid, SMX and CARTIF turned the region into a live circular-economy test zone where packaging, renewables, and construction materials are tagged, tracked, and verified in real time. It's no longer theory. It's infrastructure.

Turning Gold Into Data

SMX took its next leap through trueGold, its majority-owned subsidiary focused on the precious-metals market. By embedding molecular verification directly into bullion and partnering with Goldstrom, SMX brought material integrity to one of the world's oldest stores of value.

The London Bullion Market Association has now accredited SMX's molecular marker as a Gold Bar Security Feature. Gold no longer just shines. It speaks. It can prove where it came from, how it was refined, and whether it truly deserves the label "clean."

That's not marketing. It's accountability at the molecular level.

The Economy of Evidence

SMX isn't just changing how materials are tracked. It's redefining how they're valued. Its system creates a universal language for global trade, one written in chemistry and translated through blockchain.

In a marketplace drowning in ESG checklists, SMX delivers something tangible: proof. The kind that can't be forged or faked. Every verified material becomes a living digital asset that carries its own story of compliance, origin, and authenticity.

What began as molecular science is now a new kind of infrastructure. Proof has become the product. SMX didn't wait for the world to demand it. It built it, molecule by molecule, until the world had no choice but to notice.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.

