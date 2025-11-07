SMX Public Limited: SMX Strikes Gold With Goldstrom to Rewrite the Rules of the Precious Metals Supply Chain

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) and Goldstrom, a global leader in bullion banking, logistics, and trading, are to embed molecular-level traceability directly into gold and silver. The collaboration brings molecular verification to one of the world's oldest markets, creating a new foundation of transparency, accountability, and measurable proof across the precious metals industry.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Gold has always stood for permanence. It has anchored economies, defined wealth, and survived every reset in global finance. But for all its reputation as the world's most trusted asset, its foundation has always depended on belief. People believe it's pure, believe it's responsibly mined, and believe it's ethically traded. Belief, however, is not verification.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), through its majority-owned subsidiary, TruGold, and Goldstrom, is working to change that. Their alliance brings molecular memory to gold and silver, giving the metals an identity that cannot be lost, erased, or replaced. Goldstrom, a globally integrated enterprise with reach across bullion banking, trading, logistics, vaulting, and insurance, is integrating SMX's molecular marking and digital-registry technology into its ecosystem. Together, they are redesigning how trust operates in one of the oldest industries on earth.

For the first time in history, precious metals can hold their own digital truth. SMX's markers are permanently embedded at the molecular level, turning gold and silver into self-verifying materials. No stamps, no signatures-just chemistry and data combining to create a new class of authenticated assets.

Building Proof Into Every Gram

This collaboration is not symbolic. It's structural. SMX's patented molecular markers can survive every phase of a metal's life cycle-melting, refining, or recasting-while maintaining a link to a secure blockchain registry. That registry records a continuous digital passport for every unit of material, tracking where it originated, how it was processed, and how it re-entered circulation.

Goldstrom's network ensures that this system reaches every corner of the value chain. Mining, refining, trading, and insurance clients can integrate traceability directly into their existing workflows without disruption. The outcome is a living ledger of proof that operates within the market itself rather than beside it.

This framework also connects to SMX's trueGold and trueSilver subsidiaries, each built to support memory-enabled supply chains. Every bar, coin, or recycled product carries a story that never loses a chapter. A gold bar refined in Dubai and later recycled in London retains its digital identity, with its chain of custody verified from start to finish.

This level of traceability is no longer optional. Regulators and industry bodies are locking it into global standards. The LBMA's Responsible Gold Guidance, the UAE's Good Delivery system, and Europe's Digital Product Passport all point to the same direction: proof must be built in, not added after.

SMX and Goldstrom are responding with precision. Their partnership delivers a compliance solution that becomes a competitive advantage. Each verified metal molecule moves faster through financing and trade because transparency shortens verification time and reduces uncertainty.

In the process, authenticity becomes measurable and immediate. Refiners gain clarity. Banks gain confidence. Investors gain data that cannot be forged.

Turning Compliance Into Value

For companies positioned at the forefront of this shift, transparency is evolving from cost center to profit engine. Every ounce already carries a market price; now it carries an embedded proof of origin and sustainability. That transforms ESG accountability into an asset.

With SMX technology inside Goldstrom's network, clients can trade and insure with traceable certainty. Regulators and financial institutions gain molecular-level visibility into sourcing and recycling, replacing reports and declarations with verifiable evidence. Each transaction adds a new layer of trust, and that trust becomes measurable capital.

What used to be a slow paper process now operates in seconds. Every verified record strengthens market integrity and helps eliminate fraud, duplication, and gray-market uncertainty.

The Broader Ecosystem of Proof

This partnership extends SMX's reach far beyond metals. Its molecular technology has already proven its value in plastics, textiles, and natural rubber. Adding gold and silver completes the bridge between sustainable materials and traditional stores of value, connecting sectors that once existed in isolation.

Goldstrom's global presence aligns perfectly with SMX's vision of a transparent materials economy built on chemistry and code. Together, they are establishing a foundation where authenticity is not a matter of opinion but of record. What began with recycled packaging now extends to bullion and beyond.

For an industry defined by trust yet constrained by opacity, this marks a turning point. Certificates fade, audits expire, but molecular proof endures. Every atom of metal now carries a signature that links physical value to digital certainty.

SMX and Goldstrom are not merely modernizing verification; they are redefining what gives gold its worth. Proof has become part of the metal itself, a measurable asset in a data-driven world. In that world, authenticity is no longer assumed. It is quantified. And that makes proof the most valuable currency of all.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-strikes-gold-with-goldstrom-to-rewrite-the-rules-of-the-prec-1098399