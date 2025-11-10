

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY62.830 billion, or JPY159.49 per share. This compares with JPY56.583 billion, or JPY143.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to JPY1.181 trillion from JPY1.248 trillion last year.



Kobe Steel Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY62.830 Bln. vs. JPY56.583 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY159.49 vs. JPY143.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.181 Tn vs. JPY1.248 Tn last year.



This improved first-half net profit reflects an extraordinary income on the sale of cross-shareholdings.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its net income outlook of JPY 100 billion.



Kobe Steel now expects a full-year net income of JPY 253.75 per basic share, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 253.99 per basic share.



For the full year, operating income is reaffirmed at JPY 130 billion.



Kobe Steel now projects annual sales of JPY 2.465 trillion, down from the previous guidance of JPY 2.480 trillion.



For fiscal 2024, the company had reported a net income of JPY 120.1 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 158.7 billion, on sales of JPY 2.555 trillion.



For the full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, down from last year's JPY 100 per share.



