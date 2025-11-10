

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Chemical Corporation (NNCHF) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY22.827 billion, or JPY per share. This compares with JPY20.522 billion, or JPY148.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to JPY130.094 billion from JPY118.185 billion last year.



Nissan Chemical Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY22.827 Bln. vs. JPY20.522 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY vs. JPY148.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY130.094 Bln vs. JPY118.185 Bln last year.



