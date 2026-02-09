

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Chemical Corporation (NNCHF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY35.043 billion, or JPY259.10 per share. This compares with JPY31.708 billion, or JPY230.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to JPY195.435 billion from JPY174.832 billion last year.



Nissan Chemical Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY35.043 Bln. vs. JPY31.708 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY259.10 vs. JPY230.27 last year. -Revenue: JPY195.435 Bln vs. JPY174.832 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 328.22 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 272.200 B



