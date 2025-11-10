

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Chemical Corp. (4021.T, NNCHY, NNCHF), on Monday, reported net income increased in the six months ended September 30 compared with the previous year.



For the Six Months Ended September 30, net income attributable to owners of parent increased to 22.83 billion yen from 20.52 billion yen in the prior year.



Basic earnings per share were 168.45 yen versus 148.78 yen last year.



Operating profit increased to 29.60 billion yen from 28.34 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 130.09 billion yen from 118.19 billion yen in the previous year.



Further, the company revised the year-end dividend to 110 yen per share, compared with the previously announced 106 yen per share.



Annual dividend is revised to 180 yen per share, up from 176 yen per share previously announced.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net sales of 272.2 billion yen, down 3.8% from 262.2 billion yen previously projected.



Operating income is anticipated at 59 billion yen, down 2.4% from 57.6 billion yen previously announced.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected at 44 billion yen, lowered from 43.10 billion yen previously announced.



Basic earnings per share are anticipated at 328.22 million yen, compared with 2.8% higher from 319.43 million yen previously announced.



Nissan Chemical closed trading, 0.63% higher at JPY 5,134 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



