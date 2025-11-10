

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY58.071 billion, or JPY47.03 per share. This compares with JPY50.021 billion, or JPY39.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to JPY743.204 billion from JPY641.065 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.071 Bln. vs. JPY50.021 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY47.03 vs. JPY39.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY743.204 Bln vs. JPY641.065 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News