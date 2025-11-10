

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co. announced, for fiscal 2025, the company expects profit to owners of parent of 195.0 billion yen, profit per share of 160.16 yen, and operating revenue of 1.85 trillion yen.



For the first half period, the company's bottom line came in at 58.07 billion yen, or 47.03 yen per share. This is compared with 50.02 billion yen, or 39.70 yen per share, last year. Revenue rose 15.9% to 743.20 billion yen from 641.06 billion yen, last year.



