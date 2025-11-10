

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DEO, GUI.DE, DGE.L) Monday said that its Board of Directors has appointed Dave Lewis as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, with effect from January 1, 2026.



The British alcoholic beverage company said that Dave Lewis had earlier worked as Group Chief Executive Officer and CEO of Tesco Plc from 2014 to 2020 and also spent nearly 30 years at Unilever in senior executive roles. He has been Chair of Haleon since 2022 and a non-executive director of PepsiCo Inc. He will step down from his Haleon position on December 31, 2025, Diageo added.



The company said that Interim CEO Nik Jhangiani will continue in that position until December-end before resuming his Chief Financial Officer duties. Jhangiani had taken over as Interim CEO in July this year after then CEO Debra Crew has stepped down from her position.



Commenting on the appointment, John Manzoni, Diageo's Chair, said, 'Having conducted an extensive and thorough global search, the Board unanimously felt that Dave has both the extensive CEO experience, and the proven leadership skills in building and marketing world-leading brands, that is right for Diageo at this time.'



On the LSE, DGE.L ended Friday's trading at 1,726.50 pence, up 2.77 percent.



