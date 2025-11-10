

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sharp Corp. (SHCAY,6753.T), a Japanese electronics company, on Monday reported improved earnings in the first half, despite a 13.3 per cent decline in net sales.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2026, the firm raised the earnings guidance but maintained the sales view.



For the first half, profit attributable to shareholders climbed 98.1 percent to 45.48 billion yen from 22.96 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share nearly doubled to 70.05 yen from 35.36 yen in the last year.



Operating profit increased to 28.95 billion yen from 0.48 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales, however, decreased to 950.34 billion yen from 1,096.41 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, Sharp expected basic earnings per share of 81.63 yen from the earlier estimate of 49.28 yen in August.



Profit attributable to shareholders for the Fiscal year is estimated to be 53 billion yen, higher than the 32 billion yen guided earlier.



Sales projected for the period, however, remain at 1.870 trillion.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed 1.46 percent higher at 848.40 yen.



