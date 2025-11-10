Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group October 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for October 2025 amounted EUR 25.99 million - 10.1% increase comparing to October 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - October 2025 amounted to EUR 241.81 million - 18.0% increase comparing to the same period last year.

