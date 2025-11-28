Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
28.11.25 | 08:07
10,400 Euro
+0,48 % +0,050
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,65011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 08:42 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited consolidated financial results of VILVI Group for 9 months of 2025

Preliminary unaudited data, the consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 215.8 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year (the consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to EUR 181.5 million).

The Group earned EUR 12.9 million consolidated net profit in Q3 2025, which is 35.2% less than in the same period 2024 (net profit for Q3 2024 was EUR 19.9 million).

Vilija Milaševiciute
Director of Economics and Finance
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.