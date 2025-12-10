Anzeige
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group November 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for November 2025 amounted EUR 22.86 million - 9.0% increase comparing to November 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - November 2025 amounted to EUR 264.67 million - 17.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


