Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group January 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, consolidated sales for January 2026 amounted EUR 27.07 million - 9.2% increase comparing to January 2025.

On 16 January 2026, Vilkyškiu pienine AB completed the transaction for the acquisition of shares of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB and acquired 100% of the company's shares. Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB main areas of activity - to produce canned milk and milk powder.

