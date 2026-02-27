Anzeige
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 11:33
12,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,75012,60017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 15:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI Group for the 12 months of 2025

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2025 amounted to EUR 286.9 million - 16.9% increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2024 amounted to EUR 245.4 million).

In 2025 the Group earned EUR 10.39 million in net profit, i.e., 59.9% less than in 2024.

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2025.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
