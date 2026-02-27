Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI Group for the 12 months of 2025

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2025 amounted to EUR 286.9 million - 16.9% increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2024 amounted to EUR 245.4 million).

In 2025 the Group earned EUR 10.39 million in net profit, i.e., 59.9% less than in 2024.

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2025.

