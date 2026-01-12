Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group December 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for December 2025 amounted EUR 22.72 million - 16.6% increase comparing to December 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - December 2025 amounted to EUR 287.39 million - 17.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

