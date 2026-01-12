Anzeige
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 17:02
12,000 Euro
+8,11 % +0,900
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 15:42 Uhr
36 Leser
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group December 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for December 2025 amounted EUR 22.72 million - 16.6% increase comparing to December 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - December 2025 amounted to EUR 287.39 million - 17.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
