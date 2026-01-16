Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 08:04
10,750 Euro
+1,42 % +0,150
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 15:12 Uhr
Vilkyskiu Pienine: Vilkyškiu pienine AB completed the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB on 16 January 2026

Based on the resolution of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania of 13 November 2025, which permitted the implementation of the concentration by Vilkyškiu pienine AB through the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, thereby acquiring sole control of this company, as well as having fulfilled all the preliminary conditions set out in the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement of 16 January 2026 Vilkyškiu pienine AB completed the transaction for the acquisition of shares of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB.

100% of the company's shares were acquired, the transaction value is 7,5 million euros.

After the acquisition, VILVI Group became one of the largest milk processing groups in the Baltics. Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB operates two factories: Marijampole factory, which produces canned milk and butter, and the Kalvarija factory, which produces various types of milk powder. This transaction will allow the group to expand its product portfolio.

After taking over the shares of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, the main directions of the company's activities will remain the same - the company will continue to produce canned milk and milk powder. The company will be systematically integrated into the structure of VILVI Group in order to effectively utilize the group's economies of scale and operational synergies. It is also planned to fully utilise the largest butter production line in the Baltics.

In recent years, Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB has generated revenues of approximately 65 million euros, and the planned revenues are more than eur 100 million per year.

As of 16 January 2026, VILVI Group consists of: Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA, and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB. The companies of VILVI Group employ approximately 1,400 employees.

Additional information and comments:
Gintaras Bertašius
CEO of VILVI Group
Phone: +370 655 55001
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.