Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Guy Le Bel, CEO of XXIX Metal Corp. has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Guy to XXIX's board of directors. His contributions to date have been critical in successfully progressing the Company's Opemiska project, from an updated resource estimate June 2025 to the successful completion of a robust preliminary economic study in October 2025. Guy's appointment strengthens the Company's corporate governance in all facets," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of XXIX Metal Corp.

In addition to his involvement in XXIX, Guy's current appointments include Director at Kintavar Exploration Inc. and Director at Sirios Resources Inc.

XXIX also announces that Simon Kidston has stepped down as Director. The Company thanks Simon for his contributions, support and guidance over the past few years, and throughout transformative periods, including its acquisition of Cuprum Corp. and the Thierry Copper Project.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. An October 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a 12,500 tpd open pit operation over a 17-year mine life, generating an after-tax NPV8% of $505M, IRR of 27.2%, and a 2.3-year payback period ($4.35/lb copper price, $3,000/oz gold price, $30/oz silver price). The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and the past-producing K2 (underground & surface) zones (see XXIX news release dated October 1, 2024 for details regarding resources). Thierry has significant infrastructure in place including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

