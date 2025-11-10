Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or "the Company"), the Smart Off-Grid company, announced today that it will join Eutelsat Group (FP: ETL) at the AfricaCom 2025 to showcase Clear Blue's Pico product.

Clear Blue's Pico product is designed to deliver reliable, intelligent energy management for remote and off-grid telecommunications and IoT applications. By integrating Clear Blue's Pico Smart Off-Grid platform with Eutelsat's satellite network, new connectivity opportunities for underserved regions become viable where reliable electricity access has traditionally been a barrier.

Experience Pico at the Eutelsat Booth

Attendees are invited to visit the Eutelsat booth at AfricaCom 2025 to see the solution firsthand and meet representatives from both companies. The demonstration will highlight how intelligent, cloud-based power management and satellite connectivity can work together to accelerate the deployment of critical communications infrastructure across Africa.

"We're excited to join Eutelsat at AfricaCom to demonstrate the capabilities of our Pico Product and its support of critical satellite WiFi services," said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Blue Technologies. "This collaboration brings together two essential elements of modern infrastructure, clean power and global connectivity, to help accelerate access across emerging markets."

"Our ongoing work with Clear Blue demonstrates how satellite connectivity can pair with innovative power technologies to extend digital access," said Paul Petit Jean, Director Business Development, Advanced & Innovative Solutions. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to see Power Aware Link in action."

Visit Eutelsat at AfricaCom 2025

Location: AfricaCom 2025, Cape Town International Convention Centre

Dates: November 11-13, 2025

Booth: Eutelsat Booth E61

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

