Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) ("Miivo" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce the release of its AI-powered CFO and management platform, making enterprise-grade financial intelligence accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). The product is going through its beta testing program, engaging with a diverse group of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across multiple markets and validated the platform's readiness for a full-scale launch.

"The engagement we are seeing from diverse businesses and the quality of insights confirm that we are addressing a genuine market gap," stated Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "Our platform makes CFO-level insights both affordable and accessible for small businesses and we have received great feedback from our early adopters. The beta testing has been focused on the United Arab Emirates and India markets, and we are excited to launch into the North American market in the near future. We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated with near term developments."

AI-Powered Platform for Beta Testing

The platform, developed as Miivo's flagship AI-powered management solution, delivers real-time financial and operational insights through advanced artificial intelligence, enabling SMEs to make faster, more informed business decisions without requiring in-house financial expertise.

The testing program encompassed select users representing diverse industry sectors including professional services, light manufacturing, retail operations, and fitness and wellness. This diversity enabled comprehensive testing across different business models, industry landscapes, and operational challenges.

The testing program focused on evaluating user experience, data integration capabilities, AI-generated insights accuracy, and platform performance across different business scenarios and software systems commonly used by SMEs.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

