Calgary, Alberta and Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer, Krishna Ganesh, and Head of Professional Services, Eyren Uggenti, opened the 11th annual edition of the University of Waterloo's Nanotechnology Conference ("Waterloo Nano Conference" or "WNC", view website on desktop computers) on November 1st, 2025. This year's theme was Quantum Meets Nano: NanoQuantum Science & Technology. SuperQ also sponsored the event and announced hiring for multiple roles related to quantum hardware and software development. This further strengthens the Company's collaboration with the world-renowned Waterloo quantum ecosystem and underscores its expansion into quantum hardware research and development as outlined in its recent news releases.

Deepening Ties with Waterloo's Quantum and Nanotechnology Community

At the University of Waterloo - home to world-leading quantum and nanotechnology labs and programs - SuperQ's leadership addressed students, researchers, policymakers and industry partners during the opening of WNC. The Company's role as Platinum Sponsor reflects SuperQ's commitment to accelerating real-world quantum impact by pairing its Super platform with a growing hardware R&D footprint centered on superconducting devices and quantum sensing.

This engagement follows SuperQ's participation at the University of Waterloo's Institute for Quantum Computing during FABrIC's "Build Your Own Superconducting Quantum Device" event, where the Company continued advancing its hardware and sensing initiatives alongside national semiconductor and quantum innovation partners.

"Waterloo sits at the intersection of quantum and nano innovation," said Krishna Ganesh, COO of SuperQ Quantum. "It's an honour to be opening this year's conference. We're affirming our commitment to the region's talent and research leadership while accelerating SuperQ's push into hardware co-design with our Super platform."

Alignment with NVIDIA's NVQLink Launch

The last week also brought validation for SuperQ Quantum's hybrid quantum-classical approach to AI and optimization. NVIDIA, with its launch of NVQLink at NVIDIA GTC DC (October 27-29, 2025), is combining classical supercomputing with quantum computing at the hardware level, which is something SuperQ's Super platform has been enabling at the software level.

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, devoted his keynote on October 28th almost entirely to hybrid classical-quantum computing. The same sentiment was echoed by the participants in the "Quantum, AI and High-performance Computing: Intersection Opportunities" meetup that SuperQ's CEO, Dr. Muhammad Khan, organized at the GTC DC.

"In order to extract real-world value from quantum computers, they must be combined with classical GPU-based high-performance computing," commented Dr. Khan. "Classical supercomputing is needed for control, error-correction and denoising of qubits as well as to run components of the solution. Quantum computing should be carefully used as a subroutine in algorithms to solve complex computational problems. Super platform enables this in natural language."

Hiring Momentum: Recruiting Next-Generation Quantum Talent

As part of the Waterloo NanoQuantum Conference, SuperQ highlighted multiple career opportunities for graduates and experienced applicants across quantum software, hardware, and hybrid quantum-classical systems engineering. Potential roles include, but are not limited to: quantum hardware engineers (superconducting devices, readout/measurement, control), HPC and systems engineers (GPU/accelerators, orchestration, devops for hybrid workloads), AI and mathematical optimization engineers (optimization, AI, hybrid workflows). Details will appear on the Company's website and social media in the coming days. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out via the contact details on the Company's website.

"Our work with the Waterloo and other similar ecosystems advances our long-term strategy: hardware-software co-design, commercialization through our Super platform, and a robust talent pipeline to build, test and deploy solutions at scale," added Eyren Uggenti, Head of Professional Services at SuperQ Quantum. "We are hoping to recruit exceptional students and researchers eager to work on practical, scaled deployments - from hybrid quantum workflows to quantum hardware that can make a difference in autonomy, AI, logistics, healthcare and industrial optimization."

About the Waterloo NanoQuantum Conference

Hosted at the University of Waterloo, the Waterloo Nanotechnology Conference is an annual forum at the frontier of nanotechnology and quantum science, bringing together students, academics, and industry to showcase research and explore commercialization pathways. This year's conference particularly focussed on the intersection between quantum and nanotechnology.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273777

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum