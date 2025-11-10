SKF presents scalable clean technologies and circular solutions at COP30; wins SBCOP's Best Cases

SKF makes remanufacturing work globally - Winner of SBCOP's Best Cases

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, SKF will showcase scalable clean technologies and circular solutions to accelerate industrial decarbonization, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, circularity, and responsible growth. As a global leader in bearing and rotating equipment solutions, SKF continues to drive innovation that supports the transition to a net-zero future.

"The COP30 platform emphasizes that collaboration and partnerships are key to the climate transition, and we are proud to contribute with innovative and sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact while delivering tangible value to industries worldwide," says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

Key technologies and initiatives on display will include energy transition, circular economy and materials. Remanufacturing and RecondOil are two examples of how SKF contributes to a circular future. Other solutions that SKF will present at COP30 are:

Industrial heat pumps with ceramic and magnetic technologies.

with ceramic and magnetic technologies. Energy-efficient HVAC systems powered by SKF magnetic bearings.

powered by SKF magnetic bearings. Tidal power drivetrains for renewable energy generation.

for renewable energy generation. Internal decarbonization programs and a robust investment framework.

SKF wins SBCOP's Best Cases

At COP30, SKF's Remanufacturing solutions will be recognized as a winner of SBCOP's (Sustainable Business COP) Best Cases. This award highlights SKF's commitment to sustainability and its pioneering efforts in extending product lifecycles, reducing waste, and minimizing carbon emissions through advanced remanufacturing practices.

"At SKF, we demonstrate our credibility and progress on our own science-based net-zero journey, applying the same ambitious standards internally as we advocate for externally. By actively decarbonizing our operations, investing in circularity, and ensuring supply chain transparency, our leadership is built on verifiable action and technological innovation," says Annika Ölme.

Accelerating industrial decarbonization

SKF's remanufacturing initiative exemplifies how clean technologies and circular solutions can accelerate industrial decarbonization. Remanufactured bearings perform like new-at a lower cost, with shorter lead times, and a significantly reduced manufacturing CO2 footprint. The process ensures the same product quality and standards, with no shortcuts.

SKF RecondOil double separation technology (DST) enhances the circularity of industrial oil by regenerating it into a reusable asset, preventing it from aging and eliminating the need for new oil purchases. This reduces waste, cuts emissions, and improves machine performance.

"SKF has consistently driven sustainability through energy-efficient solutions, circularity, and emissions reductions in close collaboration with our customers. COP30 marks a strategic moment for SKF to step forward, share our learnings, and collaborate on global climate solutions," says Sofie Runius Cederberg, Head of Sustainability.

The agenda and activities where SKF participates at COP30 is available on SKF at COP30: The world can't afford friction - it's time to scale what works | SKF

