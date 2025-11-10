NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI event management through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg (the "Acquirer") has purchased a total of 550,000 shares (the "Subject Shares") through open market buys with an average purchase price of $0.10/ USD or $0.14 CAD per share.

Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "I continue to invest and buy Nextech shares because I'm extremely excited about our business prospects, and I don't believe that our current share price reflects the upside potential of our businesses. He continues "I'm very optimistic about our growth in 2026 and I'm investing today because I see many years of strong forward growth ahead for our businesses."

The Acquirer acquired ownership and control of 550,000 Subject Shares in the open market buys. When added to his existing shareholdings of the Company which consist of an aggregate of 28,450,776 common shares, the Acquirer's total, post-acquisition holdings of common shares is 29,000,776 common shares.

The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: 1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

