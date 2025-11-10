Anzeige
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A41FML | ISIN: CA28619K2083 | Ticker-Symbol: A98
Tradegate
07.11.25 | 12:27
12,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70012,90014:45
12,70012,80013:24
Firmen im Artikel
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES
Unternehmen / Aktien Kurs %
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP12,7000,00 %
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION3,460+1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.