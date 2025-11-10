Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Signs Partnership with Quaestor Federal Consulting - Creates National Security Team for U.S. Government Sales

Partnership seals Sekur's U.S. National Security division embarking on Federal, State and Local U.S. Government sales

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Quaestor Federal Consulting, to form the Sekur National Security Team ("NST") and to introduce, integrate, and develop Sekur's capabilities in support of the United States National Security environment.

Quaestor Federal Consulting ("Quaestor") is a SDVOSB Corporation composed primarily of military Veterans and Senior National Security leaders providing operational and service capabilities to U.S. government clients. With over a decade of service and integration experience, Quaestor has been recognized for its vision, innovation, and technical excellence. Although its experience has been predominantly centered on the Defense and Intelligence Communities, the skill sets it possesses to translate fluidly across the Federal Government space.

Quaestor Experience The Quaestor team possesses over 400 years of combined force experience supporting the DOD and IC ("Intelligence Community"), both in and out of uniform. Over the past 10 years, Quaestor has successfully provided a wide variety of services, making it uniquely qualified to provide support in several critical areas, including Intelligence Subject Matter Experience ("SME") Consultation and Support Services.

Quaestor Federal's President Phil Oakley stated, "One of the biggest challenges we face is the ability to communicate mountains of unclassified digital media quickly, securely, then accurately digest the content. This greatly assists in identifying objects of interest within the data to create actionable information. Security of this content is essential , however there are numerous recent examples of the USA and other government's failure to address this problem and Sekur offers an elegant solution to this problem."

The National Security Team The Quaestor National Security Team, which includes Kenneth Rogers , John Lewis and Phil Oakley, has identified and evaluated the Sekur technology and believes it to be a game changer for many government organizations , as the Sekur capability provides secure messaging, emails and voice communications for unclassified users. This team forms the foundation of the new Sekur National Security Team.

John T. Lewis John is also a recent retiree, from the Central Intelligence Agency , whose last assignment was Deputy Director and CTO of CIA Federal Laboratory. John has an impressive career of service of over 34 years to his country, serving in Technical Operations, Technical Research, Development & Engineering and Technical Leadership roles. Career included service in the Directorate of Science & Technology (DS&T), The Directorate of Digital Innovation (DDI) and the Directorate of Operations (DO) with overseas assignments in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and conflict zones. Member of the CIA Directorate of Science & Technology Senior Technical Service. Recipient of the CIA Career Intelligence Medal and recognized as one of the CIA Trailblazers and awarded the CIA Trailblazer Medal.

Ken was immediately attracted to Sekur's solutions set because of its ability to provide more secure communications between the Department of States and its diplomatic counterparts in over 200 countries using voice and video call, messaging and email capabilities. These tools also provide other civilian agencies with similar needed capabilities including the Department of Homeland Security's engagement with first responders' nationwide.

Ken has a vast experience as a Senior IT Executive & Strategist with 20+ years in U.S. federal government, specializing in IT governance, digital strategy, portfolio management, and emerging technology adoption across global enterprises, Ken served as in the U.S. Department of State as Deputy CIO for Business Management & Planning (Acting) / Chief Digital Strategist, and as Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ken Rogers Ken, a recent retiree of the U.S. Department of State , is a results-driven global technology leader with a rare blend of experience across five U.S. federal agencies, multinationals, startups, and global NGOs. He retired in 2024 from the U.S. State Department and was awarded the prestigious Director General's Cup during the Foreign Affairs Day Celebration in 2025. This award recognizes individuals from the contemporary generation of career civil and foreign service employees who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment and was only issued to two members in 2024.??

John is a technology innovator and has been awarded several honors including being recognized as a CIA Trailblazer for the development of unique and highly impactful RF systems in support of the Tracking & Locating and MASINT Missions, the CIA Career Intelligence Medal, being a 4-Time Recipient of the Directorate of Science & Technology McCone Award for Excellence in Science & Technology and being a Member of the Directorate of Science & Technology Senior Technical Service.

Trailblazer John believes that Sekur products can have an impact at numerous agencies, specifically on the unclassified side of communications. John said: "In the Intelligence Community, all communication is sensitive. For decades, there have been numerous workarounds to communicate sensitive, but unclassified, information when time is critical and secure channels are not available. These have relied upon commercially available options that are assumed to be 'trusted'. Sekur provides a suite of capabilities that can be tailored through collaborative partnerships to meet the specific needs of an organization and address their specific concerns around security and control. Our executive leadership team has been closely collaborating with Sekur leadership to provide best of bread solutions to the challenging secure communications environment. Our team believes the Sekur commercial capability is unmatched in the federal space and can be rapidly introduced to solve immediate challenges. At this stage in the evaluation process, the National Security Team has several Government agencies looking to fast track implementation of the Innovative Sekur capabilities".

Phil Oakley

Phil Oakley has over 22 years of career serving his country in the U.S. Military. He was commissioned as an Intelligence officer in 1990 and served in various assignments until his retirement after 22 years as an army field grade intelligence officer.

Phil was assigned to duty stations including but not limited to the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Bolling Air Force Base, US Forces Korea, and the J2 Pentagon. Among his assignments, Phil was leading an element that prepared the Daily Intelligence Briefings for the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and provided briefings to the President of the United States, is also a certified Intelligence Community Officer (ICO). He has numerous military awards including Multiple Army Accommodation Medals, Good Conduct Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, and several Defense Meritorious Service Medals.

Phil is the founder of three different government contracting companies with over a billion dollars of combined government sales and services. His specialty is introducing and selling new technologies into the government including but not limited to, Palantir, Pixia, Isilon, Aspera, Apptio and several others. All three of these companies are still very active in providing direct and indirect intelligence support to the National Security Agencies.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated: "We are thrilled to have been selected by Quaestor to provide secure communications to Federal, State and Local U.S. Government agencies. This partnership marks the creation of the Sekur National Security Team, and it has been a pleasure and honor to work with the Quaestor team. This marks a new phase for Sekur and its stakeholders and provides validation of our technology and company philosophy to provide the best communications solutions with the ultimate privacy and secure attributes, outside of mainstream solutions developed on big tech platforms and open-source coding. We look forward to doing our part in providing secure communications to all who serve the U.S. Government, whether stationed in the United State or globally."

Core Government Communications Solutions:

Sekur allows for private and secure communications, operable within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecom systems and eliminating phone record hacking. None of the solutions data mine or location track users. None of Sekur's solutions rely on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source coding.

SekurMail : An encrypted and private email solution designed exclusively for those who operate at the highest levels of government with zero reliance on Big Tech, no tracking, and proprietary encryption. It ensures that your most sensitive communications remain strictly confidential, both for sender and recipient with features like SekurSend/SekurReply (for secure sending to non-Sekur users without revealing identities and content), full email delivery control, automatic data export, file transfer and more. It supports custom domains and counters phishing or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

SekurMessenger : A secure chat app with end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, file transfers, encrypted voice recordings, and archiving, for compliance. It allows private communication even with non-Sekur users through its Chat-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting, and there is no phone number required for account registration.

SekurVPN : A privacy-focused VPN using military-grade encryption and proprietary HeliX technology for secure internet browsing, protecting online actions and identity without logging data.

SekurRelay : An enterprise email add-on that "splits" a company's domain, allowing executives to use Sekur's secure features (e.g., SekurSend) without migrating the entire organization-addressing a major barrier for large-scale adoption by governments.

SekurVoice: Private and secure Voice & Video encrypted communications with proprietary, non-VoIP technology. Call-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting, and there is no phone number required for account registration. Tunneling system avoids telecom network traces and Pegasus malware intrusion.

About Quaestor Federal Consulting

Quaestor Federal Consulting is a veteran-owned firm helping government agencies solve their toughest data challenges. With over a decade of experience, we deliver secure, proven solutions that support critical national missions. Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 14+ years supporting federal and intelligence agencies, Specialists in integration, analytics, and technology solutions.