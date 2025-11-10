CXApp Inc.: CXAI and Noro Announce Intent to Form Strategic Collaboration to Transform Hybrid Work with Agentic AI and Immersive Presence

Transformational Technology Offerings shaping the Future of Work

PALO ALTO, CA AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI) and Noro today announced their intent to enter into a strategic collaboration, that brings together CXAI's Agentic AI-powered workplace experience platform with Noro's immersive, full-body live-presence portal technology.

The collaboration reimagines hybrid work by combining intelligent automation, spatial analytics, and life-sized immersive connection, enabling enterprises to create environments that are more connected, adaptive and human centred.

Agentic AI + Immersive Presence: A New Paradigm for Hybrid Work

Agentic AI for Workplace Experience - CXAI's Agentic AI engine acts as an autonomous digital workplace assistant, continuously sensing occupancy, predicting behavior, and optimizing interactions across physical and digital spaces.

Immersive Presence Technology - Noro's life-size portals recreate true-to-life presence, allowing global teams to engage naturally across cities and continents.

Unified Hybrid Intelligence - Together, the CXAI-Noro solution uses AI-driven context to dynamically adapt space utilization, collaboration modes, and communication environments - enabling smarter, more human-centric hybrid work.

Sustainability & Performance - The combination of CXAI's Agentic AI intelligence layer and Noro's immersive presence reduces travel, lowers emissions, and enhances workforce engagement while delivering measurable ROI.

What This Means for Enterprises

Organizations can create intelligent, self-optimizing hybrid environments where CXAI's Agentic AI recommends meeting modes, adjusts workspace layouts, and orchestrates how spaces are used and Noro's immersive portals connects teams as if they were in the same room. Facilities and experience teams gain live spatial intelligence dashboards powered by AI agents, enabling predictive management of workspace demand and engagement.

With Noro portals in key global hubs (New York, San Francisco, London, and others) and CXAI's Agentic AI orchestrating hybrid experiences, enterprises can operate with presence, intelligence, and empathy at scale.

"At CXAI, our Agentic AI represents the next evolution of workplace intelligence," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO of CXAI. "By combining our autonomous AI-driven experience engine with Noro's life-size immersive portals, we're making hybrid work truly human, adaptive, and intelligent."

"Noro was founded to make distance disappear," said Tommaso Trionfi, Co-Founder & CEO of Noro. "Our collaboration with CXAI brings the power of presence together with the intelligence of AI, enabling organizations to collaborate as if they were in the same room, guided by AI that understands context, behavior, and purpose."

The companies expect to initiate discussions with enterprises for pilots in late 2025 and broader availability beginning in 2026. For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.cxai.ai.

About CXAI

CXAI is a leading enterprise workplace-experience platform built on customer-experience (CX) principles and powered by Agentic AI - an intelligent, autonomous system that optimizes how people, places, and technology interact. CXAI transforms hybrid work through solutions spanning desk and room booking, digital mapping, analytics, and AI-driven engagement.

www.cxai.ai

CXAI: marketing@cxapp.com

About Noro

Noro builds immersive, life-size portals that seamlessly connect people across physical locations, enabling full-body, real-time presence and natural interaction. Used by leading enterprises worldwide, Noro's technology redefines connection, collaboration, and culture for the hybrid age. Visit https://www.noro.co.

Noro: hello@noro.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-and-noro-announce-intent-to-form-strategic-collaboration-to-1099383