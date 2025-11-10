

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Ronald Lewis as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lewis succeeds Daniel Fisher, who is stepping down from his role. The company said the departure is not related to any disagreement with the company.



Lewis has served as Ball's Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer since 2024. Since joining Ball in 2019 as President of the Europe, Middle East and Asia beverage business, Lewis has been instrumental in advancing the company's operational transformation and growth strategy.



Before joining Ball, Lewis was Chief Supply Chain Officer at Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners and held several senior leadership roles in the Coca-Cola system. Earlier in his career, he held various supply chain, procurement, trading and risk management roles at Mars Incorporated and Cargill.



Stuart Taylor II, Ball's Lead Independent Director, has been elected Chairman of the Board. Taylor is a private investor who has served on the Board of Directors of Ball since 1999, acted as Presiding Director from 2004 to 2008 and was elected Lead Independent Director in 2019.



Ball also announced the appointment of Daniel Rabbitt as Chief Financial Officer. Rabbitt, who has served as interim CFO since May, brings more than two decades of experience in corporate strategy, planning and financial leadership.



Since joining Ball in 2004, Rabbitt has held a variety of senior roles, including vice president and general manager of Ball's aerosol business, and most recently as senior vice president of corporate planning and development.



The company also reaffirms its previously issued full-year comparable earnings per share growth outlook of 12 to 15 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News