Medical Care Technologies Inc. Marches Forward with Breakthrough Patent-Pending AI Healthcare Solutions using Smart Devices

A very unique multi-vertical health AI engine capable of early detection for mental health, wound infection, skin cancer, and disease risk-all through a smartphone

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a major technological milestone with the development of its patent-pending AI health platform (U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935), engineered to bring real-time diagnostic intelligence directly to smartphones. This system represents a breakthrough in mobile health screening by enabling early detection of high-risk medical conditions-without requiring specialized hardware, clinical visits, or expensive imaging devices.

Built on advanced deep learning, temporal image analysis, and affective computing, MDCE's platform is designed to identify early health indicators with precision previously limited to clinical environments. The Company is actively developing four core AI verticals-mental health screening, wound monitoring, skin cancer detection, and predictive health risk analysis-targeting rapidly growing markets valued collectively in the trillions.

"Our mission is to make proactive health screening not only accessible, but effortless," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "If we can give people the ability to detect risk earlier-whether it's melanoma, infection, or silent mental health decline-then we unlock a new era of preventative, data-driven healthcare. This is not the future of diagnostics; it is the beginning of a new standard of care delivered through everyday technology."

A Scalable AI Ecosystem Targeting Critical Healthcare Gaps

MDCE's multi-vertical platform aims to transform how patients approach preventative care:

AI Mental Health Screening

Uses high-frame-rate facial landmark tracking, temporal micro-expression analysis, and emotion-recognition neural networks to identify early signs of anxiety, depression, and PTSD-supporting a digital mental health market already exceeding $400 billion globally.

AI Wound Monitoring

Analyzes sequential imaging for infection risk, tissue deterioration, and healing progression-impacting the global chronic wound care market projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030 .

AI Skin Cancer Screening

Employs full-body lesion mapping, 3D indexing, and temporal skin-change detection to enable population-scale early melanoma awareness within a $15+ billion dermatology diagnostics market.

AI Health Risk Estimator

Uses facial biometrics, tonal gradient analysis, and multimodal AI to predict disease predisposition and longevity risk-aligning with the rapidly expanding $4 trillion preventative and precision health sector.

MDCE expects to release its first integrated beta consumer app in 2026, marking the Company's transition into commercial deployment.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a next-generation healthcare technology company developing AI-powered diagnostic and preventative health solutions designed to make early health awareness accessible worldwide. Through proprietary deep learning models and patent-pending mobile screening technology, the Company is building a scalable ecosystem capable of transforming smartphones into powerful diagnostic tools for consumers, providers, and payers. MDCE's mission is to redefine how and where healthcare begins-by empowering individuals to detect risk earlier and make informed decisions that improve long-term health outcomes.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to product development timelines, regulatory considerations, market adoption, competitive conditions, and general economic factors. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-marches-forward-with-bre-1099391