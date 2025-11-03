Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc Announces Development of AI-Powered Wellness App Suite with Global Reach

Bringing Next-Generation Wellness to a Global Audience with Multilingual, Accessible AI Solutions

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is excited to announce the development of its upcoming suite of consumer wellness applications. These AI-driven tools will provide innovative and user-friendly wellness insights, allowing individuals to take charge of their health in a non-clinical and accessible manner. In fact, by focusing on wellness-first solutions in a global wellness app market valued at over $10 billion and growing rapidly, MDCE is not downgrading from clinical-grade ambitions but rather upgrading its ability to serve a global audience without the red tape and lengthy timelines of clinical approvals.

A "Wellness-First" Vision for Everyday Health

Currently in development, this app suite is designed to deliver these AI powered wellness insights to users in 175 countries and in 30 different languages, ensuring that people around the world can benefit from these cutting edge tools. By prioritizing accessibility and ease of use, MDCE is positioning itself within a wellness app industry that is experiencing significant growth and offers substantial potential.

Exploring New Frontiers in Diet and Nutrition

In addition to mental wellness and skin health tools, MDCE is also exploring unique AI-powered applications in the realm of diet and nutrition. With the global diet and nutrition app market also valued in the multi-billion-dollar range and continuing to expand, these forthcoming apps will offer innovative ways to support healthy eating and nutrition, further enhancing the company's holistic wellness vision.

