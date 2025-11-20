Medical Care Technologies Inc. Announces CEO Insider Purchase of 50 Million Shares of MDCE Common Stock

CEO's personal open-market investment reflects long-term alignment with shareholders and continued commitment to transparency, excellence and innovation.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) (the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Perkins, purchased 50,000,000 shares of MDCE common stock on the open market at an average purchase price of $0.0003 per share on November 19, 2025.

The shares were purchased using personal funds and reflect a personal investment by Mr. Perkins. No new shares were issued by the Company in connection with this transaction, and therefore it does not constitute a corporate action.

As of the date of this release, the Company's outstanding share count remains 3,316,305,988 shares of common stock.

"This purchase represents my personal investment decision and continued confidence in the Company's business direction," said Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "We remain focused on maintaining transparent communication and operational progress for our shareholders."

The Company continues to pursue its business activities in the health technology and digital wellness sector and will provide updates through OTC Markets disclosures as developments warrant.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a development-stage health technology company focused on integrating artificial intelligence into consumer-facing health and wellness applications. The Company operates under the Alternative Reporting Standard and provides regular updates through its OTC Markets profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MDCE.

For more information, please visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include general economic conditions, changes in market demand, competitive factors, and regulatory developments. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-announces-ceo-insider-pu-1105059