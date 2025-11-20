Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Tom Brady's 1-of-1 Game-Worn NFL Logo Patch Autograph Card Set to Breach Six Figures at Fanatics Collect Premier Auction Tonight

No Reserve | Auction Ends Tonight, Thursday, November 20, 2025

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / The sports collectibles world has its eyes on an iconic piece of NFL history: a 2009 Topps Unique Tom Brady Game-Worn NFL Shield Patch Autograph Card, serial-numbered 1-of-1, now live at Fanatics Collect's Premier Auction. This masterpiece, authenticated and graded PSA 6 (EX-MT), stands among the most desirable Brady cards ever produced.

?? View the live auction here: https://www.fanaticscollect.com/premier/98e9798c-b5e3-11f0-af89-0a58a9feac02/2009-topps-unique-tom-brady-nfl-shield-patch-auto-11-nflca-tb4-psa-6-exmt

The unsigned 1-of-1 version of this same card sold for $78,000 on September 25, 2025, setting a strong market benchmark. Now, with Brady's autograph and the unmistakable NFL Crest Patch taken from a game-worn jersey, industry experts expect this card to break into six figures.

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions, said:

"This 1-of-1 Tom Brady NFL Shield Autograph Card represents the pinnacle of modern football collectibles. It's an incredible fusion of rarity, provenance, and aesthetic appeal - the type of artifact that defines the upper echelon of sports memorabilia. We're thrilled to have placed it with Fanatics Collect for this premier event."

Market Comparables and Momentum

High-end Brady collectibles have continued to dominate auction headlines. A 2015 Immaculate NFL Logo Patch Autograph 1/1 sold for an astounding $485,000 at Sotheby's in 2024, underscoring the continued strength of Brady's memorabilia market.

The 2009 Topps Unique 1/1 Game-Worn Autograph Shield offered tonight carries no reserve, inviting global bidders to compete for one of the rarest modern football cards in existence.

This card was consigned to Fanatics Collect through a consignment agreement with Infinite Auctions, an industry leader in high-end sports memorabilia and authentication.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier sports memorabilia auction house specializing in game-used, game-worn, and investment-grade collectibles from the world's greatest athletes. The company partners with collectors, athletes, and institutions to bring authenticated pieces of sports history to the global stage.

Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to learn more or to consign your collection.

