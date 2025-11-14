Tom Brady 1/1 NFL Shield Autograph Card Hits Fanatics Collect Premier Auction Through Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiary Infinite Auctions

With 6-figure expectations this one of one 2009 Topps Unique Tom Brady card featuring a game-worn NFL Equipment patch and autograph is now live at Fanatics Collect's Premier Auction that ends Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 9:30 PM Eastern Time (EST).

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, has formed a consignment agreement with Fanatics Collect, the sports-card division of Fanatics, to feature an extraordinary one-of-one 2009 Topps Unique Tom Brady NFL Shield Patch Autograph Card in Fanatics Collect's Premier Auction.

This rare collectible - graded PSA 6 EX-MT - showcases an authentic game-worn NFL Equipment patch and a bold on-card autograph from legendary quarterback Tom Brady. It is serial-numbered 1/1 , making it the only card of its kind ever produced and one of the most coveted modern football cards in existence.

The card is live now for bidding at Fanatics Collect's Premier Auction:

View the 2009 Topps Unique Tom Brady 1/1 NFL Shield Patch Autograph Card

"Our collaboration with Fanatics Collect marks an exciting milestone for Infinite Auctions," said Marshall Perkins , CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "The opportunity to present one of the rarest Tom Brady cards ever produced reflects Infinite Auctions' commitment to connecting collectors with the world's most exclusive sports treasures. A consignment director at Fanatics Collect noted that this card could easily achieve a six-figure sale , underscoring its exceptional rarity and global appeal."

Recently, the global collectibles market witnessed a monumental sale when a Michael Jordan / Kobe Bryant one-of-one game-used autograph card sold for over $12 million, capturing worldwide attention. Tom Brady himself remains deeply involved in the collectibles industry, holding a 50% ownership stake in multiple sports card stores under the CardVault by Tom Brady brand, reflecting his strong connection to the hobby and the growing demand for elite, investment-grade sports memorabilia.

