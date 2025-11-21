Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Rare Michael Jordan Game-Worn Memorabilia Draws Global Bidders in Fall Flash Auction Finale this Saturday

"Collectors brace for a bidding showdown as Michael Jordan's iconic game-used gear surfaces online."

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), reminds collectors that bidding for its highly anticipated Fall Flash Auctionwill conclude Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 9 PM EST, exclusively at www.infiniteauctions.com.

This elite, fast-paced event features a select lineup of rare game-worn memorabilia and autographed collectibles from some of the most legendary athletes in sports history - including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods. Each item represents a piece of authentic sports legacy, curated for serious collectors and investors alike.

Several highlight pieces have been authenticated by Real Game Used (RGU), another Medical Care Technologies Inc.subsidiary renowned for its AI-driven photo-matching and artifact authentication technology.

"Our Fall Flash Auction delivers a curated showcase of the most exclusive memorabilia in the market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions and Medical Care Technologies Inc. "It's a focused event that gives collectors direct access to investment-grade artifacts and authenticated sports history from the world's greatest athletes."

Collectors can view, register, and bid now at www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a premier auction house specializing in authentic game-worn memorabilia, autographed collectibles, and sports artifacts from the world's most celebrated athletes. As a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE), Infinite Auctions continues to raise the standard for authenticity, transparency, and innovation in the sports collectibles industry.

For more information, visit www.infiniteauctions.com and www.mdcestock.com.

