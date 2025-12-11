Medical Care Technologies Inc. to Launch Apps Through iHeartRadio's Network, Leveraging 270 Million Monthly Listeners

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce a new strategic marketing partnership with iHeartRadio, the leading audio media company in America. This collaboration will harness iHeartRadio's extensive network of radio stations, podcasts, and digital channels to promote MDCE's upcoming health and wellness applications to a broad and diverse audience.

With a reach of over 270 million monthly listeners, iHeartRadio stands as a titan in the audio industry, offering a powerful platform that includes top-rated podcasts and a comprehensive suite of digital media channels. MDCE is also working on the creation of an AI based digital marketing agency that will simultaneously launch to help bolster our AI applications in 2026.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a pioneering health-tech company dedicated to developing AI-driven applications that empower users with innovative wellness solutions. By partnering with industry leaders like iHeartRadio, we aim to bridge the gap between advanced health technology and everyday consumers.

