Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Medical Care Technologies Inc. to Launch Apps Through iHeartRadio's Network, Leveraging 270 Million Monthly Listeners

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce a new strategic marketing partnership with iHeartRadio, the leading audio media company in America. This collaboration will harness iHeartRadio's extensive network of radio stations, podcasts, and digital channels to promote MDCE's upcoming health and wellness applications to a broad and diverse audience.

With a reach of over 270 million monthly listeners, iHeartRadio stands as a titan in the audio industry, offering a powerful platform that includes top-rated podcasts and a comprehensive suite of digital media channels. MDCE is also working on the creation of an AI based digital marketing agency that will simultaneously launch to help bolster our AI applications in 2026.

About Us:
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a pioneering health-tech company dedicated to developing AI-driven applications that empower users with innovative wellness solutions. By partnering with industry leaders like iHeartRadio, we aim to bridge the gap between advanced health technology and everyday consumers.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

For more information, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com or www.mdcestock.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-to-launch-apps-through-i-1116644

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
