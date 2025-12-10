Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiary Real Game Used Achieves Major Milestone in High-End Memorabilia Authentication

With AI-based pattern recognition and game-used wear detection, Real Game Used is pioneering the future of authentication.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU), has reached a significant milestone in the authentication of high-end sports memorabilia.

In the past 30 days alone, RGU has authenticated over 100 premium items potentially valued at just over ten million dollars. This achievement underscores the exceptional expertise and advanced AI-driven authentication processes that RGU brings to the sports memorabilia market.

"As we continue to innovate in the AI-based medical tech space, we're equally excited to see our subsidiaries thriving," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Real Game Used is demonstrating not only the strength of our diversified portfolio but also the incredible trust collectors place in our authentication services."

This milestone comes at a time when Medical Care Technologies Inc. is making strides in developing cutting-edge medical applications, reaffirming that both the core business and its subsidiaries are charging ahead with momentum.

For more information, please visit realgameused.com and medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-subsidiary-real-game-use-1116248