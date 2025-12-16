Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.12.2025 15:38 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Deploys AI to Identify Historic Memorabilia Acquisitions Strengthening Long-Term Financial Stability

AI-Identified Memorabilia Acquired This Weekend Expected to Support Long-Term Funding for Technology Development

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is thrilled to announce the powerful collaboration between its subsidiaries, Real Game Used (RGU) and Infinite Auctions. Utilizing RGU's patent-pending AI technology, Infinite Auctions has successfully identified and acquired rare, photo-matched memorabiliasignificantly more valuable than their purchase price.

AI-Driven Photo-Match Discoveries and Synergy in Action

This collaboration highlights the synergy between RGU and Infinite Auctions. RGU's AI technology has enabled the discovery of these high-value items through precise photo-matching, and Infinite Auctions has authenticated and secured these pieces. These items are expected to be sold at a substantial premium, fueling exponential revenue growth and strengthening Medical Care Technologies' financial foundation.

"As we leverage RGU's AI to identify these valuable photo-matched pieces, we're witnessing firsthand the exponential potential that comes from combining RGU's innovative technology with Infinite Auctions' market expertise," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "This synergy not only bolsters our financial strength but also ensures that we have the resources to drive forward our ambitious AI app development plans."

Strengthening the Future of App Development and Marketing

The anticipated revenue from these sales will provide a solid financial foundation for MDCE's upcoming AI applications, ensuring continued innovation in both consumer and healthcare verticals.

About Us

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a forward-looking company dedicated to developing innovative AI-driven applications. Our subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, work in synergy to deliver cutting-edge solutions in sports memorabilia and healthcare technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)

For more information, visit www.mdcestock.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-deploys-ai-to-identify-histor-1118019

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.