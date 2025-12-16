Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Deploys AI to Identify Historic Memorabilia Acquisitions Strengthening Long-Term Financial Stability

AI-Identified Memorabilia Acquired This Weekend Expected to Support Long-Term Funding for Technology Development

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is thrilled to announce the powerful collaboration between its subsidiaries, Real Game Used (RGU) and Infinite Auctions. Utilizing RGU's patent-pending AI technology, Infinite Auctions has successfully identified and acquired rare, photo-matched memorabiliasignificantly more valuable than their purchase price.

AI-Driven Photo-Match Discoveries and Synergy in Action

This collaboration highlights the synergy between RGU and Infinite Auctions. RGU's AI technology has enabled the discovery of these high-value items through precise photo-matching, and Infinite Auctions has authenticated and secured these pieces. These items are expected to be sold at a substantial premium, fueling exponential revenue growth and strengthening Medical Care Technologies' financial foundation.

"As we leverage RGU's AI to identify these valuable photo-matched pieces, we're witnessing firsthand the exponential potential that comes from combining RGU's innovative technology with Infinite Auctions' market expertise," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "This synergy not only bolsters our financial strength but also ensures that we have the resources to drive forward our ambitious AI app development plans."

Strengthening the Future of App Development and Marketing

The anticipated revenue from these sales will provide a solid financial foundation for MDCE's upcoming AI applications, ensuring continued innovation in both consumer and healthcare verticals.

About Us

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a forward-looking company dedicated to developing innovative AI-driven applications. Our subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, work in synergy to deliver cutting-edge solutions in sports memorabilia and healthcare technology.

