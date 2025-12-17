Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Announces Completion of AI-Based Consumer App, Now in iOS App Store Review

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is pleased to announce that its first AI-based consumer app in the food and nutrition space has completed testing and is now under review in the iOS App Store. The app will launch in 127 countries and 30 languages, with a Google Play Store review planned before January 1st.

Early Beta Invite and Partnerships
Investors will be invited to an exclusive early beta release once the app's title and theme are announced. We're partnering with iHeartRadio and top app marketing agencies for a successful debut.

CEO Quote
"This is just the beginning. AI has fundamentally transformed our company, and we're not the same organization we were even a year ago," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. More details can be found on our website.

About Us
Medical Care Technologies, Inc. develops AI-driven health and wellness applications. Visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-announces-completion-of-1118514

